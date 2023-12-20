The Patna High Court has announced the result of the Assistant post 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

A total of 1959 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Computer Proficiency Test and Interview round. The CPT is scheduled to be held on January 17 and 18, 2024.

“The Computer Proficiency Test is tentatively scheduled to be held on 17.01.2024 (Wednesday) and 18.01.2024 (Thursday) at examination centre(s) situated in Patna only. The Admit Card for appearing at the Computer Proficiency Test will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the official website of the High Court i.e. www.patnahighcourt.gov.in. Admit Card would not be sent to the candidates separately through any other mode,” reads the notification.

The written test was conducted on August 13, 2023.

