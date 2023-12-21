Delhi High Court has released the provisional answer key of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Candidate can raise objections, if any, till December 23, 2023.

“Any representation regarding objections received by’ a mode other than the aforementioned mode will also not be entertained. It is clarified that the candidates are required to submit all . objections in one go and they will not be permitted to submit the objections in multiple sessions,” reads the notification.

The Prelims exam was conducted on December 17, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies.

Steps to download Judicial Services Prelims answer key

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, go to Public Notices—Job Openings Click on the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2023 answer key link Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam and viva-voce round.

