The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has declared the result of the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 today, December 21. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Around 3.28 lakh candidates were registered for the exam, of which around 2.88 lakh applicants appeared for the examination. The overall attendance was approximately 88%.

“IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2023 scores,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The examination was conducted on November 26 in Computer Based Test or CBT mode.

Steps to download IIM CAT result 2023

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CAT2023 Score Card Download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CAT Score Card 2023.

About CAT examination

CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

