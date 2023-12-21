SSC Head Constable AWO/ TPO final result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator [(AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)] in Delhi Police Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The PE&MT and DV was conducted from March 28, 2023, to 13, 2024. A total of 7444 candidates appeared for the DV round. The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download SSC Head Constable result
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, login to the portal
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.