The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has announced the result of the Assistant Commandant - 02/2024 batch. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

“Result of Stage – I of CGCAT 02/2024 batch has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login,” reads the notification. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 Assistant Commandant posts.

Steps to download ICG Asst Commandant 02/2024 result



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Commandant (02/2024) result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICG Assistant Commandant 02/2024 result.

Selection Procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidate in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I Computer Based Examination, Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.