The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has commenced the online application process recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector under Sports Quota. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in till January 9, 2024. The last date for payment of application fee is January 11.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies for meritorious sports personnel to the post of Sub-Inspector UP Police.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 27 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelors Degree in any Stream from any Recognized University in India. Candidates must also have participate in International / National Games, National Championship Junior / Senior, Federation Cup National Junior / Senior, All India Inter State Championship Senior, All India Inter University Tournament, Etc. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for UP Police SI recruitment

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Under ‘Top 7 Notices’ click on the notification for UP Police SI recruitment On the candidate portal, click on ‘New registration’ and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the submitted form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for SI recruitment (Sports quota).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.