General Insurance recruitment underway for 85 Scale I Officers; here’s direct link to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gicre.in/en till January 12, 2024.
The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various Scale I Officer posts in the Corporation. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gicre.in/en till January 12, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 Scale I Officer vacancies in the corporation.
Vacancy Details
- Hindi - 1 post
- General - 16 posts
- Statistics - 6 posts
- Economics - 2 posts
- Legal - 7 posts
- HR - 6 posts
- Engineering - 11 posts
- IT - 9 posts
- Actuary - 4 posts
- Insurance - 17 posts
- Medical (MBBS) - 2 posts
- Hydrologist - 1 post
- Geophysicist - 1 post
- Agriculture Science - 1 post
- Natural Science - 1 post
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, pay scale, exam syllabus, exam programme, age limit, educational qualifications, reservation/relaxations and other information in the official notification linked below:
Here’s the GIC recruitment notice.
Application Fee
Candidates from General/Unreserved categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 while SC/ST/Female candidates are exempted from payment of any fees.
Steps to apply for GIC recruitment
- Visit the official website gicre.in/en
- On the homepage, click on ‘People Resources’ > ‘Careers’
- Click on the application link for recruitment of Scale I Officers
- Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for GIC Scale I Officer posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.