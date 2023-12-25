The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Preliminary Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, from December 30, 2023, to January 5, 2024. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 2023.

Steps to download WBCS Prelims answer key

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to the WBCS answer key link

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WBCS Prelims answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

