The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Preliminary Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 2023. Earlier, the was schedule for November 5, 2023, which was deferred.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download WBCS Prelims admit card

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to the “DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)” link

Click on the WBCS Prelims 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for WBCS Prelims admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Exam consists of two parts – (1) Written Examination and (2) Personality Test. Written Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) for 200 marks and (ii) Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.