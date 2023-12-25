The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for various posts of Driver(s)/ Truck Cleaner/ Chemist. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Candidates can submit objections offline, if any, on three working days starting from December 26. The exam was conducted on December 24, 2023.

Steps to download Driver(s)/ Truck Cleaner/ Chemist answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Driver(s)/ Truck Cleaner/ Chemist answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Driver(s)/ Truck Cleaner answer key.

Direct link to Chemist answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.