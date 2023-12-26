The Council of Architecture has released the information Brochure for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2024) today, December 26. According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be held from April 6, 2024 onwards.

Candidates can download the Information Brochure for NATA 2024 from the official website nata.in. The exam will be held in two sessions from April to July, 2024 – Session 1 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Session 2 from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates can appear for a maximum of 3 attempts in NATA 2024 in one academic year. The best score out of all the attempts shall be considered for declaration of results.

Eligibility Criteria

For attempting NATA 2024 - Candidates must be (i) Passed or appearing in 10+1 Examination with PCM Subject OR (ii)Passed or appearing in 10+2 Examination with PCM subjects OR (iii) Passed or appearing in 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as subjects.

For B.Arch. Admissions - Candidate must have passed