The Income Tax Department, Mumbai has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts under sports quota. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website incometaxmumbai.gov.in till January 19, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 291 posts in sports quota.

Vacancy Details

Inspector of Income Tax - 14 vacancies

Stenographer - 18 vacancies

Tax Assistant - 119 vacancies

Multi Tasking Staff - 137 vacancies

Canteen Attendant - 3 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit:

For Inspector of Income Tax - Between 18-30 years as on January 1, 2023.

For Stenographer & Tax Assistant - Between 18-27 years as on January 1, 2023.

For Multi Tasking Staff & Canteen Attendant - Between 18-25 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational qualification:

For Inspector of Income Tax & Tax Assistant- A Degree from recognized University or equivalent qualification.

For Stenographer- 12h class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

For Multi Tasking Staff & Canteen Attendant - Matriculation or Equivalent pass. More information in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website incometaxmumbai.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Link for Sports recruitment’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

