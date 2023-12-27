Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Section Officer (Horticulture). Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from January 9 to February 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 108 vacancies, of which 89 vacancies are for the posts of Section Officer (Horticulture) in Municipal Corporations of Delhi department and 19 for Section Officer (Horticulture) in New Delhi Municipal Council department.

Candidates can check their vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.