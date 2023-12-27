General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Scale I Officer 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.gicre.in till January 12, 2024.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in February 2024. The final date of the exam will be declared on the website. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days prior to the date of the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Candidates belonging to the SC/ ST category, PH candidates, Female candidates, and employees of GIC and GIPSA Member Companies are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for Scale I Officer posts

Visit the application portal www.ibps.in On the homepage, click on GICOI Scale I Officer application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

