The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the admission process for Bachelors of Science (B.Sc.) Nursing, Bachelors of Education (B.Ed.) and Ph.D programmes commencing January 2024 this Sunday, December 31. Interested candidates can apply for the admission process on the official website ignou.ac.in till December 31, 2023.

Eligible candidates will be admitted to the Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing (BSCN-PB) Programme, B.Ed. Programme and Ph.D. Programme through a Common entrance test which is scheduled to be held all across the country on January 7, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

For BSCN-PB course - In-service Nurses, that is Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with minimum of Two Years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession.

For B.Ed. Programme - At least 50% marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/ Commerce/ Humanities. Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualifications equivalent thereto AND Trained in-service teachers in elementary education OR candidates who have completed a NCTE recognized teacher education programme through face-to face mode.

For Ph.D Programme - Candidates who have completed: 1-year/2-semesster master’s degree programme after a 4-year/8- semester bachelor’s degree programme or a 2-year/4-semester master’s degree programme after a 3- year/6-semesters bachelor’s degree programme or qualifications declared equivalent to the master’s degree by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed OR equivalent qualification from a foreign educational institution accredited by an assessment and accreditation agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country to assess, accredit or assure quality and standards of the educational institution.

Here’s BSCN-PB admission notification.

Here’s B.Ed. admission notification.

Here’s Ph.D admission notification.

Steps to apply for the admission process

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in Click on ‘Advertisement for Admission Announcement for PhD July 2023 session BEd and BSc Nursing Entrance Test’ Click on the admission portal for the course of choice Register, login and fill out the form Upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for BSCN-PB.

Direct link to apply for B.Ed admission.

Direct link to apply for Ph.D programme.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.