The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for the months of May and June 2024. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 Paper I will be conducted from May 6 to 8, 2024. The Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024, and JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 will be held on May 9 and 10, respectively. The recruitment examination for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 will be held June 4, 5, and 6, 2024.

The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

Direct link to May, June exam calendar 2024.

Steps to download May, June exam calendar 2024

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the May and June exam calendar 2024 link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the calendar Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.