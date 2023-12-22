The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 1346 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification and subsequent appointment for the post of MTS and 383 for the Havaldar post.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted from September 1 to 14, and the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the posts of Havaldar was conducted from November 22 to 29 at various centers all over the country.

“Further, marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in on 27.12.2023. This facility will be available from 27.12.2023 to 10.01.2024. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging-in using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notification.

Steps to download MTS, Havaldar final answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on MTS, Havaldar final answer key 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

