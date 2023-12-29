The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent exam for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post /Services. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by January 1, 2024. The exam was conducted on December 17 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 354 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Weaving Supervisor (Provisional), 245 for Soil Conservation Extension Worker, 19 for Technical Assistant (Provisional), and 87 for Amin posts.

Steps to download CHSL 2023 answer key

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CHSL 2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.

