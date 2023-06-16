Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Higher secondary (10+2)or equivalent for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post /Services under Various of dept. Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ossc.gov.in from June 26 onwards. The last date to apply is July 27.

Applicants to will be able to make changes to their application forms till July 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 354 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Weaving Supervisor (Provisional), 245 for Soil Conservation Extension Worker, 19 for Technical Assistant (Provisional), and 87 for Amin posts.

The applicants applying for Combined Higher Secondary Exam should have attained the age of 21 years except for Technical Assistant. The minimum age limit for Tech Assistant is 20 years. The upper age limit is 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, exam syllabus and other details available in the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.