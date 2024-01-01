The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has opened the online application window for recruitment to the posts of DEO, Driver, Security Guard, and Office Attendant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in till January 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 183 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Security Guard: 80

Data Entry Operator: 40

Driver: 09

Office Attendant: 54

Candidates can check the application fee, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to Security Guard notification.

Direct link to DEO notification.

Direct link to Driver notification.

Direct link to Office Attendant notification.

Steps to apply for DEO, Driver and other posts

Visit the official website vidhansabha.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the recruitment links for DEO, Driver, Security Guard, and Office Attendant posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.