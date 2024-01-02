The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Phase 2 (Main exam) schedule for the recruitment of Examiner of Patents and Designs for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the Government of India. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule at the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

According to the notification, the IP India Main exam (Phase 2) is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2024 in two sessions.

The Preliminary recruitment exam was conducted on December 21. A total of 89,657 students appeared for the exam conducted at 260 Centres located in 103 cities throughout the country. The results of the Preliminary exam are expected shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 vacancies to the posts of Examiner of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) in Level 10 in Pay Matrix (56,100 – 1,77,500).

“The dates regarding the release of the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card will be announced later on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT/ through a Public Notice,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download IP India results

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Once live, click on the result link for Examiner of Patents and Designs Preliminary exam Key in your credentials and login The score card for the IP India exam will appear on screen Check and download the results; take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection Process will involve a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a physical Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.