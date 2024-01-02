The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has re-released the provisional answer key of the Drug Inspector post under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar today, January 2. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notification, candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key by logging into the Commission’s website from tomorrow January 3 to January 5, 2024. The exam was conducted from July 7 to 10, 2023. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Drug Inspector answer key links The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the links below:

Pharmaceutics

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Medicinal Chemistry

Pharmacognosy

Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education

Pharmacology & Toxicology

Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence & Hospital Pharmacy

Microbiology

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.