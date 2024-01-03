The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2023 exam today, January 3. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2023 was conducted from December 6 to 14, 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC – NET December 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee,” reads the notification.

Candidates can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till January 5, 2024 (upto 11.50 PM).

The notification also states that, “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for latest updates.”

Steps to download UGC NET answer key 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Login - December 2023’ Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download answer key The NTA UGC NET Dec 2023 provisional answer key will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout Raise objections (if any)

