The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the final result of direct recruitment examination to the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The skill test for the post of Social Security Assistant (Typing Test) was conducted on November 19. The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2674 posts of the Social Security Assistant.

Steps to download EPFO SSA result 2023

Visit the official website epfindia.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSA result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

