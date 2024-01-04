IARI Technician admit card released; Tier II exam on January 8
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.iari.res.in.
ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released the admit card for the Technician (Tier-II). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website iari.res.in.
The Tier II exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023. A total of 5390 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.
The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 641 posts of Technician in Pay Level-3.
List of candidates shortlisted for Tier II exam.
Steps to download Tier II admit card
- Visit the official website www.iari.res.in
- On the homepage, go to the Recruitment Cell tab
- Click on Technician (T-1) 2021
- Now click on the admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.