The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised date sheet for board examinations of Class 10th and 12th for the academic year 2023-24 today, January 4. Students and guardians can check and download the CBSE exam timetable from the official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10th exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The CBSE Class 12th exams will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The time of the start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM (IST).

The Class 10 Tibetan paper which was scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024 has been rescheduled for February 23 and the Retail paper which was scheduled for February 16 will now be conducted on February 28, 2024. Similarly, for Class 12, Fashion Studies, which was scheduled for March 11, has been changed to March 21, 2024.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th exam schedule

Visit the official website www.cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click Class 10th and Class 12th date sheet link The date sheets will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

