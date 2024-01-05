IOCL Apprentice registration deadline today; apply now for 1816 posts
Aspirants can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com.
The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) will close the online application window for the engagement of Technician, Graduate & Trade Apprentices (Technical and Non – Technical) at its Locations in States and Union Territories (UTs) of India today, January 5. Aspirants can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1816 vacancies in various trades across various locations in India.
Vacancy Details
- Delhi - 138 vacancies
- Haryana - 82 vacancies
- Punjab - 76 vacancies
- Himachal Pradesh - 19 vacancies
- Chandigarh - 14 vacancies
- Jammu and Kashmir - 17 vacancies
- Rajasthan - 96 vacancies
- Uttar Pradesh - 256 vacancies
- Uttarakhand - 24 vacancies
- West Bengal - 252 vacancies
- Bihar - 87 vacancies
- Odisha - 87 vacancies
- Jharkhand - 41 vacancies
- Assam - 115 vacancies
- Sikkim - 4 vacancies
- Tripura - 6 vacancies
- Nagaland - 3 vacancies
- Mizoram - 1 vacancy
- Meghalaya - 1 vacancy
- Manipur - 4 vacancies
- Arunachal Pradesh - 4 vacancies
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 5 vacancies
- Maharashtra - 252 vacancies
- Gujarat - 95 vacancies
- Madhya Pradesh - 52 vacancies
- Goa - 6 vacancies
- Chhattisgarh - 24 vacancies
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli - 2 vacancies
- Daman & Diu - 3 vacancies
- Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry - 30 vacancies
- Karnataka - 20 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, training duration, stipend, reservations/relaxations and other requirements in the official notification linked below:
Steps to apply for Apprentice posts
- Visit the official website iocl.com
- Go to the Careers—Apprenticeships
- Click on the registration link under “Engagement of Apprentices vide Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/APPR/2023-24”
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection will be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the online test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria.
