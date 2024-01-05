The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), Tamil Nadu, will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Stipendiary Trainees in various posts and Assistant Grade - I today, January 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies in the Corporation through a recruitment exam.

Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainees/Technician-B (Various Disciplines) - 31 vacancies

Stipendiary Trainees /Scientific Assistant-B (Various Disciplines) - 17 vacancies

Scientific Assistant-C (Safety Supervisor) - 1 vacancy

Assistant Grade - 1 (Various Disciplines) - 4 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise and discipline-wise eligibility criteria, pay scale, tenure, exam syllabus, exam pattern, reservations/relaxations and other information in the official notification below:

Here’s the NPCIL recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved/Other categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 150 for Assistant/Scientific Assistant posts and Rs 100 for Stipendiary Trainee posts. SC/ST/PwBD/Woman candidates are exempt from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website npcilcareers.co.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click ‘Recruitment of Stipendiary Trainees/Technician-B, Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant-B, Scientific Assistant-C and Asst Gr at MAPS Site’ Click on the application link and register yourself Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit the application Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PGCIL Stipendiary Trainee posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.