The National Horticulture Board (NHB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Deputy Director and Senior Horticulture Officer in the Board today, January 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites nhb.gov.in and exams.nta.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Director and 25 vacancies are for the post of Senior Horticulture Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for Deputy Director post is up to 40 years and for Senior Horticulture Officer is up to 30 years as on January 5, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

For Deputy Director - The candidate must be Graduate in Horticulture/ Agriculture/ Post-harvest Technology/ Agriculture Economics/ Agriculture Engineering/Post-harvest Management/Food Technology/Food Science from a recognized University with 5 years’ work experience in the related field in an organization of repute.

For Senior Horticulture Officer - The candidate must be Graduate in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Food Technology/Post-harvest Technology/ Agriculture Economics/ Agriculture Engineering /Food Sciences from a recognized University preferably Master Degree in the same field.

Deputy Director Information Bulletin.

Sr. Horticulture Officer Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved/OBC/EWS categories will be charged an application fee of Rs 1000 while candidates from SC/ST categories will be charged Rs 500. PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of any fee.

Steps to apply for NHB recruitment 2023

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link for ‘National Horticulture Board’ Now click on the link to register for NHB recruitment 2023 Register yourself, select post and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NHB vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.