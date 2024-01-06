The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. 13. Final Answer Keys as well as Marks of the shortlisted/ not- shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1324 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) for various Organisations/offices of the Government of India.

Steps to download SSC JE result 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Result” tab Click on the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination – 2023 result” link

The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.