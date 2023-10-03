The Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2023 today October 3, for all regions. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets by logging into the official website ssc.nic.in or by visiting the official SSC website for their region.

The SSC JE exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from October 9 to 11 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1324 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) for various Organisations/offices of the Government of India.

Steps to download SSC JE admit card

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using your registration details and select your region Login to your region’s SSC website > Select JE admit card SSC JE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSC JE admit card. (Central)

Direct link to download SSC JE admit card. (MP)

Direct link to download SSC JE admit card. (NR)

List of regional websites for SSC JE admit card download.

Selection Process

The final selection will be based on the result of a Computer Based Examination (Paper I and Paper II), post preference and document verification conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.