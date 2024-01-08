The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the interview call letter for the post of Constable, Lady Constables Kolkata Police - 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to commence on January 18, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

Steps to download Constable, Lady Constable interview call letter

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to “Recruitments—Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022—Download e-Call Letter for Interview Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download interview call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.