Today, January 9, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal and Deputy Director of Vocational Education at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) under Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Eligible candidates must submit their registration forms on the official website mpsc.gov.in by 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 123 vacancies in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in Maharashtra.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 42 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Degree in engineering or Technology at least in Second Class. More information in the notification.

Here’s the official recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 799 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category). Application fee is non-refundable.

Steps to apply for MPSC ITI recruitment 2023

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Facilities’ Now click on ‘Online Application System’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit the document Download a copy and take a printout for future

Direct link to apply for MPSC ITI recruitment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.