The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has commenced the online application process for the posts of Teachers in different Non-Government Fully Aided High Schools of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in till February 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2064 TGT posts.

Vacancy Details

TGT Arts: 912

TGT ARTS: 202

TGT CBZ: 187

Hindi Teacher: 194

Classical Teacher (Sanskrit): 317

Urdu Teacher: 03

PET: 249

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only for the candidates coming under the Unreserved / SEBC category and Rs 200 only for the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories (those with 40% permanent disabitity or more) are to be collected.

Steps to apply for TGT posts 2024

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TGT posts’ application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TGT posts 2024.

Selection Process

The selection shall be on the basis of a Written Test only. The Written Test will carry full marks of 150 and Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) will be set. The duration of the test will be of two hours. There shall be 100 Questions having equal weightage. While for each right answer, 1.5 marks will be awarded, for each wrong answer there will be negative marking of 0.5 mark.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.