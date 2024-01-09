The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC Limited) has released the admit card for recruitment to various posts of Non-Executive in Advt. No.82/OMC. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website omcltd.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on January 22 and 23, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Non-Executive posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Non-Executive admit card 2023

Visit the official website omcltd.in On the homepage, click on the non-executive admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

