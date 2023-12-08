OMC Limited Non-Executive 2023 registration deadline today; apply now at omcltd.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website omcltd.in.
The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC Limited) will today, December 8, close the online application window for recruitment to the non-executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website omcltd.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 non-executive posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The candidate (except SC/ST/PwBD & Departmental candidate) is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable amount of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, PwBD candidates and Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee.
Steps to apply for Non-Executive posts
- Visit the official website omcltd.in
- Go to Careers tab
- Click on the application link under Recruitment of 100 nos. Non-Executive posts
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for non-executive posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.