The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letter for the Assistant Audit Officer Competitive Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview will be conducted from January 16 to 18 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The interview to be held on January 19 will be held in one shift i.e., 10.30 AM. A total of 363 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Steps to download AAO interview call letter 2021

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO interview call letter 2021 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

