The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited applicants to make change to their online application forms for the entrance exam for admissions in Bachelor’s and Master’s Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph.D 2024. Eligible candidates can make corrections on the official website nift.ac.in till January 12, 2024.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2024.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to make changes to NIFT Form 2024

Visit the official website www.nift.ac.in Go to Admissions — NIFT 2024 correction window Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.