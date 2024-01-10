Oil India Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedics), Superintending Engineer (Environment), Senior Officer (Electrical) and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.oil-india.com till January 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedics), 1 for Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology), 2 for Superintending Engineer (Environment), 2 for Senior Officer (Chemical), 10 for Senior Officer (Electrical), 11 for Senior Officer (Fire & Safety), 11 for Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor, 41 for Senior Officer (Mechanical), 3 for Senior Officer (Information Technology), 6 for Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication), 5 for Senior Officer (Petroleum), 3 for Senior Geologist, 3 for Senior Officer (HR), 2 for Senior Officer (HSE)*, and 1 for Confidential Secretary.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Amount (Rs.) General/ OBC (NCL) 500 + Applicable taxes SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen Nil

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website www.oil-india.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Current Openings Click on the application link for Multiple Posts in Grade A, B & C in Executive cadre in OIL Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview (PI).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.