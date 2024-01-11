The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key of the Drug Inspector post under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam was conducted from July 7 to 10, 2023. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Drug Inspector final answer key links The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Pharmaceutics

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Medicinal Chemistry

Pharmacognosy

Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education

Pharmacology & Toxicology

Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence & Hospital Pharmacy

Microbiology

