BPSC Drug Inspector final answer key 2023 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key of the Drug Inspector post under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam was conducted from July 7 to 10, 2023. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the final answer key
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Drug Inspector final answer key links
- The answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
Anatomy, Physiology and Health Education
Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence & Hospital Pharmacy
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.