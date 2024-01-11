The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Exam 2023 today, January 11. Candidates who appeared for the Main exam can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in.

The SBI PO Main exam was conducted on December 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates who qualified the Main exam have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase III Psychometric and Phase IV Group Exercise + Personal interviews. The Phase III and Phase IV schedule has been notified on the Bank’s website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers under Advt No CRPD/PO/2023-24/19.

According to the official notification released by SBI, the Phase III Psychometric evaluation for shortlisted candidates will be held from January 16 onwards while the Phase IV Group Exercise and Personal Interviews are scheduled to commence from January 21 onwards.

Steps to download SBI PO results

Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers Go to the notification for ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’ Click on the SBI PO result link The SBI PO Main exam provisional shortlist will appear on screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the roles based on a Preliminary Test, a Main Written Test and a Psychometric evaluation/interview.

