The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in.

The online Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2023. The main examination will be conducted online and will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the objective test and candidates will have to type their descriptive test answers on the computer.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers under Advt No CRPD/PO/2023-24/19.

Steps to download SBI PO Main admit card 2023

Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the PO Main admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PO Main admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the roles based on a Preliminary Test, a Main Written Test and a Psychometric evaluation/interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.