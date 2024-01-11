The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department under Advt. No. 02 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in till January 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, ESM category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is for SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories.

Steps to apply for JKSSB Supervisor posts 2023



Visit official website ssbjk.org.in Click on the apply link for Advt 02 of 2023 Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

