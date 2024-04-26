The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the admit cards for the Junior Assistant typing test Phase II 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The Phase II typing test will be conducted from May 1.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 posts of Junior Assistant and 65 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JA typing test Phase II admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Download Admit Card (Junior Assistant Phase II) link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JA typing test Phase II admit card.