The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Group C exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The applicants can submit the objection(s) from January 11 to 13, 2024, upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection(s) along with Group Number, Date of Examination, Session, Paper Test Code, Set, objection type , question no. and Source of answer with proof relying upon which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objection(s) received with in stipulated time period shall be considered by the Commission and decision of the Commission in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall be done accordingly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on December 30 and 31 in OMR mode. The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc.

Steps to download Group C answer key 2023

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HSSC Group C answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key Group No 74.

Direct link to download the answer key Group No 16.

Direct link to download the answer key Group No 22.

Direct link to download the answer key Group No 23.

Direct link to download the answer key Group No 30.

Direct link to submit the objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.