HSSC Group C (Phase 2) Main exam 2023 admit card released; download link here
Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hssc.gov.in.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has today, December 27, released the admit cards for Group C Phase 2 Main exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hssc.gov.in.
The HSSC Group C Main exam 2023 (Phase 2) is scheduled to be held on December 30 and 31 in OMR mode. The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc.
Here’s the Group C Main exam schedule.
The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The Group C Main exam was scheduled to be held on July 1 and 2, but had been postponed on administrative grounds.
The final list of candidates shortlisted for HSSC Group - C physical test was released by the Commission on July 27, the list released on July 4 has been withdrawn by the Commission. The PMT was conducted from August 2 to 20.
Steps to download Group C exam admit card
- Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link to download HSSC Group C phase 2 admit card
- Key in your credentials and login
- Click on the link to View/Download admit card
- The HSSC Group C Main exam admit card will appear on screen
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download HSSC Group C Main admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.