Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Integrated 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination for Optional Papers. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 20 and 21 in two shifts. The admit card will be available to download at bpsc.bih.nic.in from January 13.

Earlier, the 69th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Exam was held from January 3 to 6, 2024, for regular papers.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 475 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 69th Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

