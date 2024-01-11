Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from January 15 to 28, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies. The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the State’s SC/ST category and PwD/Female candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.