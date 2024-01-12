The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM) under Advt No. CRA 301/23. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website pspcl.in till January 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2500 posts, of which 837 posts are reserved for women candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade. The candidates who possess higher education i.e., Degree/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering will be considered only if they have minimum qualifications i.e., National Apprenticeship Certificate in Lineman Trade. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application fees Applicable GST @ 18% Total All candidates except Schedule Cast and Person with Disability category

Rs 800/- per Application

144

Rs 944 + Bank Charges (if applicable) Candidates Schedule Cast and Person with Disability Category

Rs 500/- per Application

90



Rs 590 + Bank Charges (if applicable)

Steps to apply for Assistant Lineman posts 2023

Visit the official website pspcl.in On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab Click on the Assistant Lineman application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.