The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department under Advt. No. 02 of 2023 today, January 14. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts.

Application Fee

The applicants from OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, ESM category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is for SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories.

Steps to apply for JKSSB Supervisor posts 2023



Visit official website ssbjk.org.in Click on the apply link for Advt 02 of 2023 Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Supervisor posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.